Zira ethanol plant guard booked for misbehaving with process server

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, June 19

The police have booked the security guard of the ethanol plant run by Malbros International Private Limited for allegedly attacking the process server who had gone to the plant to serve the court summons.

As per information, Balvir Singh, the process server, had gone to serve the summons from the court of Amandeep Singh, Civil Judge Senior Division in Zira, to one Rohit Sethi, director of the plant.

28 summons sent earlier This was 29th time when the court summons had been refused by the factory administration. Sadly, the state government has also not issued any written order for the closure of the plant despite reports of the Central Pollution Control Board. Earlier, the NGT had directed the state government to ensure safe drinking water to all the villages surrounding the plant but nothing much has been done in this regard. — Roman Brar, Saanjha Morcha Member

As per the complainant, when he reached the plant, one of the security guard, identified as Dilbagh Singh, resident of Chandbaja village in Faridkot, allegedly misbehaved with him. The accused also reportedly pushed Balvir and forced him to leave the place.

Following complaint lodged by Balvir, the police have booked the accused Dilbagh Singh under Sections 353 and 156 of the IPC (FIR No. 71).

Roman Brar, member of the ‘Sanjha Morcha’ which had been spearheading the protest for the permanent closure of the plant, said that for the last almost two years, they had been protesting for the permanent closure of the plant but the government has failed to issue the notification. “These people have made fun of the system. This was 29th time when the court summons had been refused by the factory administration. Sadly, the state government has also not issued any written order for the closure of the plant despite reports of the Central Pollution Control Board. Earlier, the National Green Tribunal during its hearing had directed the state government to ensure safe drinking water to all the villages surrounding the plant but nothing much has been done in this regard also,” said Brar.

#Ferozepur #Zira Agitation