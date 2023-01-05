Zira protest: BKU to hold dharnas at toll plazas today

Ferozepur/bathinda, Jan 4

For the second consecutive day, the protesters continued to burn the effigies of the state government while accusing it of being indifferent to their demands and rather supporting the corporate houses in a clandestine manner.

While spearheading the protest, the Sanjha Morcha, along with their supporting organisations, including Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Krantikari), BKU (Dakaunda), Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee and other farm unions, claimed that the effigies of the AAP government were burnt in more than 900 villages across the state today. The BKU has also decided to hold dharnas at toll plazas tomorrow.

Sarpanch Gurmail Singh said the protest against the ethanol plant would continue. “We are fighting for fresh air, water and soil, but the state government has failed to understand our sentiments. We are burning these effigies and holding protests just to awaken the government,” said Gurmail.

Kuldeep Singh, member of the Sanjha Morcha, said the statewide protests would be followed by a huge congregation at Mansurwala on January 6. The gathering would comprise various farm unions and other supporting organisations on the occasion of bhog ceremony of Rajvir Singh who had died a few days back allegedly due to pollution generated by the plant.

Sources said the four committees which had been constituted have completed their paper work and the remaining field work of the water sampling committee is also likely to be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the protesters reportedly locked the plant’s gate number 2 from outside. It is pertinent to mention that the protesters had a standoff with the workers of the plant when the latter were about to enter the plant premises on Monday morning. Later, the police intervened and prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn and whisked away the workers. — TNS

