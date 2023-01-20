Zira protesters insist on plant closure notification

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 19

Two days after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to shut the ethanol plant situated at Mansurwala in Zira, the protesters today declined to lift the dharna following consultations with their associates, including Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda), BKU (Ekta- Sidhupur), BKU (Krantikari), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others.

Members of the Sanjha Morcha demanded that the orders issued by the CM should be provided to them in writing.

The morcha members demanded that the state government should pass a resolution in the Cabinet regarding closure of the unit and a notification regarding the same should be released.

“The government should book the plant management under Section 302 of the IPC, besides imposing a penality of Rs 500 crore on them,” said Sarpanch Gurmel Singh of Mansurwala village.

“Everyone has the right to know the truth. The government should also make the reasons behind the decision to close the plant public,” said Roman Brar of the morcha.

Fateh Singh, another morcha member, said the government must set up a multi-speciality hospital in this area so that people suffering from various diseases could be treated.

Yesterday, the protesters had asked the state government to provide a relief of Rs 3 lakh to ad hoc employees and Rs 5 lakh to permanent staff of the plant.

“As the government has admitted that we were right, those who apprehended our members should be taken to task,” said protesters.