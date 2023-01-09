Zira youth dies in Canada

Ferozepur: A youth hailing from Zira has died in a road accident in Canada. The deceased identified as Narinder Singh (23) was working there on a work permit. He was staying in Brampton. While coming back from work on Saturday, he met with an accident and died. OC
‘Mission Sanjha Jal Talab’
Chandigarh: The work of renovating the ponds in villages under ‘Mission Sanjha Jal Talab’ was going on in mission mode, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, adding that 883 ponds were renovated through Seechewal and Thappar Models, while renovation of old water ponds was carried out through MGNREGA scheme. TNS
Ahuja on DAV panel
Abohar: Dev Mittar Ahuja, chairman, local advisery committee for DAV colleges and schools in Abohar, has been appointed vice-president of the DAV College Managing Committee by national president Padma Shri Poonam Suri.
