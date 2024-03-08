14 children suffer burns due to electrocution at Mahashivratri procession in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), March 8
Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries on Friday morning after getting electrocuted.
The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station. Two of the children sustained 100 and 50 per cent burn injuries, respectively, while the rest 12 sustained less than 50 per cent injuries, a senior police official said.
All the injured were rushed to the MBS Hospital in Kota.
