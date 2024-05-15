 14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in mine as lift collapses : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Rajasthan
  • 14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in mine as lift collapses

14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in mine as lift collapses

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police of Neem ka Thana district, said that a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured.

14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in mine as lift collapses

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

Jaipur, May 14

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, police said.

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police of Neem ka Thana district, said that a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured.

Efforts are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, the police said.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection.

When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 people were stuck, the police said.

Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the site and took stock of the situation.

Neem ka Thana district is around 108 km from state capital Jaipur.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

3
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

4
Chandigarh

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

5
Comment

Lessons from a Himalayan village

6
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

7
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

9
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

10
Punjab

With Rs 198-cr net assets , SAD’s Harsimrat Badal among richest lot

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, De...

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

BJP demanded that Singh’s statement should be the basis for ...

Indian staff member with the UN killed in Gaza

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took premature retirement fro...

1 dead, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

The I-T department says there is no data loss pertaining to ...

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

SGPC employee dies by suicide

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Project Sarathi: NSS volunteers help manage patient rush at PGIMER

Empty vessels make much noise: Sanjay Tandon’s jibe at Manish Tewari

1 dead, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

CUET-UG scheduled for May 15 postponed for Delhi centres

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala BJP candidate Preneet Kaur files nomination papers, holds roadshow

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road