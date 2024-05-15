14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in mine as lift collapses

Jaipur, May 14
Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, police said.
Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police of Neem ka Thana district, said that a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured.
Efforts are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, the police said.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection.
When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 people were stuck, the police said.
Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the site and took stock of the situation.
Neem ka Thana district is around 108 km from state capital Jaipur.
