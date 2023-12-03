 17 of 25 ministers in Gehlot-led Congress government lose Rajasthan assembly elections : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Rajasthan
  • 17 of 25 ministers in Gehlot-led Congress government lose Rajasthan assembly elections

17 of 25 ministers in Gehlot-led Congress government lose Rajasthan assembly elections

Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 68 seats

17 of 25 ministers in Gehlot-led Congress government lose Rajasthan assembly elections

Ashok Gehlot. PTI file



PTI

Jaipur, December 3

Seventeen of the 25 ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, including Govind Ram Meghwal, who also led the party's campaign committee, lost in the assembly elections.

The BJP returned to power in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 115 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections were held last week.

The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 68 seats.

The final result of only one seat was awaited and the Congress was leading by a narrow margin there.

Govind Meghwal was defeated by BJP's Vishwanath Meghwal in Khajuwala with a margin of 17,374 votes.

Other Congress ministers who lost the elections included Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotra), Shale Mohammad (Pokaran), Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Kolayat), Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg Kumher) and Udailal Anjana (Nimbahera).

Their losing margins were 43,834 votes, 35,427 votes, 32,933 votes, 7,420 votes, 7,895 votes and 3,845 votes, respectively.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Civil Lines) lost with a margin of 28,329 votes and BD Kalla (Bikaner West) with a margin of 20,194 votes. Zahida Khan (Kaman) lost by 13,906 votes to her nearest rival and was placed third.

Ministers Bhajan Lal Jatav (Weir), Mamta Bhupesh (Sikrai), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Sukhram Vishnoi (Sanchore), Ramlal Jat (Mandal), Pramod Jain Bhaya (Anta) and Rajendra Yadabv (Kotputli) also lost in the elections.

Five of Gehlot's advisors -- Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi), Rajkumar Sharma (Nawalgarh), Babu Lal Nagar (Dudu), Danish Abrar (Swaimadhopur) and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya (Sojat) -- also lost the fray.

Gehlot won the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes by defeating BJP's Mahendra Rathore. He had won the 2018-assembly elections with a margin of 45,597 votes.

Minister Ashok Chandna won the Hindoli seat with a margin of 45,004 votes. The winning margin of Chandna was 30,541 in 2018. Shanti Dhariwal won the Kota North seat with a narrow margin of 2,486 votes.

Brajendra Ola (Jhunjhunu), Murari Lal Meena (Dausa), Arjun Singh Bamaniya (Banswara), Tikaram Jully (Alwar Rural) and Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya (Bagidora) also won. RLD's Subhash Garg retained Bharatpur.

#Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana

2
Punjab

Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

3
Punjab

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Govt turns down CBI plea to probe two IAS officers

4
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Election Results: BJP cruising to victory over Congress

5
India

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland

6
India

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

7
Punjab

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

8
Punjab

Sikh body opposes Pak move to give away gurdwara land

9
India

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress

10
Punjab

Next hearing of Majithia’s MLA wife tomorrow

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Victory of self-reliant India, honest, good governance: PM Modi on BJP’s win in 3 state Assembly polls

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP’s big win in Assembly elections

‘Results serve lesson to Congress and opposition’s INDIA blo...

Election Early Leads LIVE: Tight race In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana

While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...

With his game-changer ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, ‘Mama’ emerges hero of BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

With his game-changer ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, ‘Mama’ emerges hero of BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

Shivraj Chouhan in March launched Ladli Behna scheme, which ...

MP Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress all set for mega semis ahead of 2024 polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland

BJP gets majority, wins 120 of 230 seats

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

Final Tally: BJP – 115, Congress – 69, Independent – 8, Othe...


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Teams formed to cage leopard spotted in Delhi’s Sainik Farm, residents asked to stay indoors

Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB