4 women killed, 13 injured as UP Roadways bus rams into truck in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Jaipur, May 17
Four women were killed and 13 others were injured in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur when a UP Roadways bus rammed into a trailer truck moving ahead on Friday, police said.
According to police, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Transport bus was on its way to Jaipur from Aligarh when the accident occurred on the Halaina-Mahua Highway.
Sub-Inspector Brijendra Singh said that the bus rammed into the trailer truck moving ahead, killing four women and injuring 13 others.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital while eight of them were referred to a hospital in Bharatpur for treatment, Singh said.
The bodies were being kept in a mortuary and post-mortem will be conducted once their families arrive, he said.
