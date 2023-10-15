7 dead, eight injured in collision between truck and jeep in Rajasthan

Jaipur, October 15
Seven people died and eight were injured in a collision between a truck and a cruiser jeep in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred near the Ratanpur border, local Bichhiwada police station SHO Madanlal said.
He said all seven died on the spot and three people with severe injuries were referred to Dungarpur.
Madanlal said senior police and administration officials, including District Collector Laxmi Narayan Mantri and Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria, reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital.
