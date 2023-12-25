 All schemes of previous government will continue: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma : The Tribune India

  • Rajasthan
  All schemes of previous government will continue: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

All schemes of previous government will continue: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Says number of medicines under free medicine scheme will be increased and other schemes of former Congress government will be reviewed

All schemes of previous government will continue: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. PTI file



PTI

Jaipur, December 25

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said none of the welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government in the state will be discontinued.

He was speaking at a function organised by the BJP to mark Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to the allegations by the Congress that his government would discontinue the public welfare schemes launched by the previous government, Sharma said, “Congress people are saying our work, our schemes... I want to tell you that we will not stop any of the schemes.”

The chief minister said free medicines will continue to be made available at government hospitals and the number of essential drugs would also be increased.

Vajyapee made schemes for the welfare of the poor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative forward, Sharma said.

BJP stalwart Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924. He died on August 16, 2018.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other leaders of the party also paid tributes to Vajpayee on the day.

Speaking at another programme in the district's Ajayrajpura area, Sharma said his government was committed to making Rajasthan a leader in public welfare.

He also said that every decision taken by the government revolves around the welfare and progress of the state.

Underlining his commitment to basic health services, Sharma announced plans to provide health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh to eligible individuals under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He said a proposal has been sent in this connection to the Centre.

The number of medicines under the free medicine scheme will be increased and other schemes of the former Congress government will be reviewed and strengthened, the chief minister said.

The former Congress government had launched the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme for citizens under which insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh was being provided.

Chief Minister Sharma has now indicated that the scheme would continue but its name could be changed.

Sharma also highlighted the importance of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra to bring the benefits of the central government schemes to every citizen.

“The Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to create awareness about various central government schemes, encouraging eligible individuals to join and benefit from them,” he said.

Reflecting on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contributions, Sharma acknowledged his role in India's economic development, international positioning, and infrastructure enhancement.

During the yatra, the chief minister administered a pledge to government employees, urging them to uphold the highest standards of good governance.

