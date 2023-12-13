Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on December 15

Jaipur, December 13
The swearing-in ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister-designate in Rajasthan, and his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be held on December 15.
A BJP spokesperson said the oath ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall at 11.15 am on Friday.
Sharma, a first time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.
Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly.
