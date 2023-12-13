Gangster Rohit Godara, Karni Sena leader's murder mastermind, can't be traced to US, may have used 'Dunki' way to flee India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

Gangster Rohit Godara--the mastermind behind the sensational murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi--escaped India by travelling to the US using the illegal 'Donkey Flight' technique.

Godara, a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran, can't be traced to the US, and is believed to be somewhere in Canada, but his exact whereabouts are unknown, reports NDTV.

Police say Godara had given the responsibility of carrying out the murder to a criminal named Virendra Chauhan, who had introduced Rohit Rathore and Nitin to each other. After this, the killing was carried out on December 5 in Jaipur.

‘Donkey flight’ termed as "Dunki" in Punjabi is an illegal immigration technique used for unauthorised entry into countries like the US, the UK and Canada.

This method has gained notoriety among migrants from states like Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

The police said: "The involvement of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara has come to light, which is being investigated. Godara used to think that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was in talks with his opponents, while one of the shooters, Rohit Rathore, had personal enmity with the Karni Sena chief. He was named as an accused in a rape case, and he used to think that Gogamedi was defending the case against him. Another shooter, Nitin, had come on leave from the army in November, but his name popped up as an accused in a kidnapping case, after which he felt that he would lose his job and got involved in the crime. On the day of the incident, the accused were introduced to Gogamedi on the pretext of making a call to someone, where they committed the crime. It is being said that Naveen Shekhawat had come with the accused, who had introduced them to Gogamedi. However, Naveen also died during the firing," said the police.

The police said, "Udham Singh, along with Nitin, had prepared for the army exams. However, they had not been in contact for the last four years. They involved Naveen Shekhawat with them, as the latter knew Gogamedi well. Naveen had to make a call through Gogamedi. And with him, the shooters entered his residence without security checks. Soon after they opened fire at Gogamedi. Naveen tried to stop them but the shooters shot him as well."

The police said that two shooters, and one person who was providing logistical assistance were arrested from Chandigarh while they were waiting for passports to flee the country.

According to the police, in this case, three main accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and will be handed over to their Rajasthan Police Crime Branch today.

The accused are Nitin Fauji, a resident of Mahendragarh; Rohit Rathore, a resident of Makrana, Rajasthan; and Udham Singh, a resident of Hisar."

Two of the three people, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, were shooters, while the third, Udham Singh, was providing them logistics support.

Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants on December 5 at his residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur.

"After committing the murder, the accused were planning to flee India. However, before their passports could reach them, the police nabbed the accused. They were promised a better life abroad in return for committing the murder. There were cases against both shooters, due to which they wanted to go abroad. Around Rs 50,000 was given to the accused as token money so that they could get weapons, etc. Apart from this, after committing the murder, they were assured of getting settled abroad. The perpetrators of the murder had promised to make complete arrangements to send these accused abroad and after the murder," said the police.

"The accused had reached Chandigarh after visiting many places and after Chandigarh, they had planned to go to Goa. After spending a few days in Goa, the accused would move towards south India, during which they were promised that their passports and visas would be made. However, their plans were foiled by the police and they were caught in Chandigarh. The arrested accused included two shooters and one who helped them escape. After the murder, Udham Singh had organised a taxi, etc, to drive away the shooters, while the other two accused are shooters, the police added. With ANI inputs

#Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi