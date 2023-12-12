 IIT-JEE aspirant beaten to death in Kota; suspects detained for interrogation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Rajasthan
  • IIT-JEE aspirant beaten to death in Kota; suspects detained for interrogation

IIT-JEE aspirant beaten to death in Kota; suspects detained for interrogation

The deceased was attacked with iron rods and chains by some youths

IIT-JEE aspirant beaten to death in Kota; suspects detained for interrogation

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), December 12

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant was beaten to death in Indira Vihar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was attacked with iron rods and chains by some youths, who were also reportedly coaching students, while he was at a tea stall here late Monday evening, they said.

The deceased was identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak, who had been preparing for IIT-JEE in a coaching institute here for around two years years, police said.

Satyaveer, a student of Class 11, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased’s body, police said, has been kept in the New Medical College Hospital’s mortuary for the post-mortem to be conducted after arrival of his family members from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

A shopkeeper in the area said that he saw some youths chasing the 17-year-old boy with iron rods and chains, adding they eventually attacked him.

A scuffle broke out between the coaching students around 7 pm on Monday, police said.

The student injured in the attack went to his room where his condition deteriorated later at night following which he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh, the circle officer of the area, said around seven to eight coaching students are suspected to be involved in the fatal attack.

However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained though investigation, he added.

The DSP further said that some suspects in the matter have been detained and are being interrogated.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

2
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

3
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

4
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

5
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

6
Trending

Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

7
J & K

National Conference to Kashmiri Pandits: Varied reactions pour in after SC upholds abrogation of Article 370

8
Punjab

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

9
Punjab

Drugs case: SIT summons Bikram Majithia; was expecting ‘love letter’ from Punjab government, says Akali leader

10
Punjab

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Don't Miss

View All
Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Top News

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP observers led by Rajnath Singh arrive in Jaipur; suspense over CM to end soon

All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting

Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise

Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise

Saffron choices have all been about signalling, identity pol...

Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Oath of Ministers to take place at 5 pm today

23 soldiers killed as militants ram explosive-laden truck into police station in northwest Pakistan

23 soldiers killed as militants ram explosive-laden truck into forces' checkpost in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The attack was followed by another suicide attack, leading t...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing