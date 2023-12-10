 Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Rajasthan
  • Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned down in his house in Jaipur on December 5

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22



PTI

New Delhi/Jaipur, December 10

In a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch nabbed three men, including two shooters, from Chandigarh for their alleged involvement in the killing of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, officials said on Sunday.

Gogamedi was gunned down in the living room of his house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on December 5. CCTV camera footage purportedly of the assailants opening fire at Gogamedi had surfaced recently.

The police had identified the two alleged killers as Rohit Rathore from Jaipur and Nitin Fauji from Haryana’s Mahendragarh, and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to their arrests.

Delhi Police sources on Sunday said a team of the Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, nabbed the duo from Chandigarh’s Sector 22. They were accompanied by an associate, Udham Singh, who was also caught.

According to a Delhi Police officer, the accused will be handed over to the Jaipur Police for further interrogation.

Additional Director-General of Rajasthan Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said Fauji and Rathore were in hiding in Chandigarh.

“The SIT formed by the Rajasthan Director-General of Police and the Delhi Police caught the accused late on Saturday,” Dinesh, who is supervising the 11-member SIT, told PTI.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the accused will be formally placed under arrest in the murder case after they are brought to Jaipur.

On Saturday, a man was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly contracting the shooters to kill Gogamedi.

According to the police, Ramveer Jat, one of the conspirators in the murder, had prepared the groundwork for Fauji—his friend—in Jaipur ahead of the killing.

The accused had entered the Gogamedi’s home on the pretext of meeting him and, after talking for a few minutes, opened fire at Gogamedi.

They also shot dead their accomplice Naveen Shekhawat, through whom they had secured access to Gogamedi’s residence.

Gangster Rohit Godara, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder, saying Gogamedi was backing his enemies.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

2
Punjab

20 from Punjab and 22 from Haryana among 372 gentlemen cadets pass out of IMA-Dehradun

3
India

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

4
India

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'

5
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

6
Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

7
India Explainer

Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets

8
India

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

9
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

10
Punjab

Punjab: Undertrial taken to native village for father’s last prayers flees police custody

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Karni Sena chief ‘s murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly

The accident occurred near Dubhaura village on Bareilly-Nain...

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans

In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...

Forest encroachments up 146% in a year

Forest encroachments up 146% in a year, reveals govt data

In the northern region, largest chunk of forest under encroa...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

National crafts mela: Exhibition pays tributes to freedom fighters

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Law must come to rescue of good Samaritans, says Delhi High Court

Forensic laboratory gets annexe building

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP