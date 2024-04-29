Mosque cleric beaten to death by masked men in Rajasthan's Ajmer

PTI

Jaipur, April 28

A group of three masked men allegedly beat to death a 30-year-old cleric of a mosque in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Sunday.

A case has been lodged and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am on Saturday when the accused allegedly entered the mosque at Kanchan Nagar under Ramganj police station and attacked the cleric, Mohammad Tahir, with sticks.

Tahir died on the spot. Six children were also present in the mosque when the incident occurred, the police said.

The trio allegedly threatened the children not to disclose the matter and took away their mobile phones so that they could not inform anyone or call for help, they said.

After the accused fled, the children came out of the mosque and told people about the incident, they added.

Tahir used to teach children in the mosque, according to the police.

Ramganj SHO Ravindra Singh said Tahir's body was handed over to his family after they arrived in Ajmer from Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against unidentified people under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

He said so far no arrest had been made and efforts were on to identify and arrest the accused.

