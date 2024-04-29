Mosque cleric beaten to death by masked men in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, April 28
A group of three masked men allegedly beat to death a 30-year-old cleric of a mosque in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Sunday.
A case has been lodged and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, they said.
According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am on Saturday when the accused allegedly entered the mosque at Kanchan Nagar under Ramganj police station and attacked the cleric, Mohammad Tahir, with sticks.
Tahir died on the spot. Six children were also present in the mosque when the incident occurred, the police said.
The trio allegedly threatened the children not to disclose the matter and took away their mobile phones so that they could not inform anyone or call for help, they said.
After the accused fled, the children came out of the mosque and told people about the incident, they added.
Tahir used to teach children in the mosque, according to the police.
Ramganj SHO Ravindra Singh said Tahir's body was handed over to his family after they arrived in Ajmer from Uttar Pradesh.
A case has been registered against unidentified people under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.
He said so far no arrest had been made and efforts were on to identify and arrest the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case
The Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an...
Excise policy case: Why no bail plea in trial court, Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Court was hearing Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in PMLA...
Congress's Indore nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature; likely to join BJP
The Congress had fielded Bam (45), a newbie in the poll aren...
Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab
The announcement for the candidate from Ferozepur is still a...
Arvind Kejriwal asks Atishi to ensure there is no water shortage in Delhi, says AAP
Sunita Kejriwal and Atishi meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail