Rajasthan: Five family members charred to death as LPG cylinder explodes

Jaipur, March 21
Five members of a family, including three minors, were burnt to death after an LPG cylinder exploded in Jaipur on Thursday morning.
None of the family members could come out of the house after the cylinder exploded as it was kept at a room near the entrance gate, a police official said.
The incident took place at Jaisalya village in the Vishwakarma police station area at 7.30 am.
ACP Ashok Chauhan said after getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot.
The deceased were identified as Rajesh (26), his wife Ruby (24), Ishu (7), Dilkhush (2) and Khushmani (4). The family hailed from Bihar's Motihari district and was living here on rent.
A neighbour said that Rajesh had changed the cylinder in the morning and the incident might have occurred due to its incorrect installation.
Two fire brigades brought the fire under control in half-an-hour.
"Rajesh was working in a factory here. He went to Bihar on leave for a few days and came back on Wednesday evening," said the ACP.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The news of the untimely demise of five civilians due to the massive fire in Jaipur is heart-wrenching."
"I pray to Almighty God to grant peace to the departed souls and to give strength to the family members to bear the loss," the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, police officials said the bodies will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...