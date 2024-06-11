Rajasthan man allegedly cuts off genitalia in police custody fearing arrest in molestation case

PTI

Jaipur, June 11

A differently abled man allegedly cut off his genitalia in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district while in police custody, fearing arrest on charges of misbehaving and molesting some women, police said on Monday.

Abdul Washid, 35, was taken into custody on Sunday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Singh Bhati said Washid, a differently abled, had allegedly misbehaved and molested some women on Sunday night after which he was taken into custody under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code.

He said that on Monday morning, the accused went to the bathroom of the police station and cut off his genitalia with a sharp object that he was carrying in his bag. He was taken to a hospital which referred him to a health facility in Jodhpur, Bhati said and added that his condition is stable.

He said the medical examination of the women had been done. The matter is being investigated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan