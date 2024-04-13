Rajasthan man hangs self after losing Rs 1 lakh in gambling

PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), April 13

A 42-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree in a forest here, after losing Rs 1 lakh in gambling, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Narendra alias Narhari Dhakad, a resident of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, had been missing since Monday.

Narendra, a truck driver by profession, had come to unload his truck in Baran in Rajasthan. The initial investigation revealed that he had lost Rs 1 lakh while gambling in an inebriated state due to which he allegedly committed suicide, SHO Jitendra Singh said.

His body was found in a forest in the Dhakad Khedi area under the Udhyog Nagar police station on Friday, the SHO said. However, no suicide note was recovered, he said.

Narendra’s ruck was found parked near the area, he said.

The police had filed a case under the Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the kin after the post-mortem examination, he said.

#Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan