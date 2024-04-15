 Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests 2 members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests 2 members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar

Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests 2 members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar

ATF in Rajasthan was formed in December last year to control organised crime in the state

Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests 2 members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Jaipur, April 15

Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (ATF) has arrested two members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar, police said on Monday.

Surendra Singh Thalod and Rajesh Zoya, alias Zoya Sarkar, worked for the gang and gave shelter to its operatives, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime) Dinesh M N said.

He said the arrest happened after a Sikar resident, Mahipal Pachar, registered a complaint alleging Zoya held him hostage and beat him up.

Zoya allegedly recorded Pachar while he was being beaten up to settle a monetary transaction and sent the video to Godara.

The ADGP said Pachar initially did not report the incident to the police out of fear. He, however, lodged a complaint later and a case was registered at the Sikar Sadar police station on April 14 following which the search for the accused started.

Both the criminals were taken into custody by the task force on Sunday and handed over to Sadar police station, Dinesh said.

He added that Surendra Singh Thalod has six criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in different police stations in the state, while Zoya faces 11 criminal cases, including murder.

Zoya calls himself the vice-president of Rashtriya Bhim Sena and president of Ambedkar Vichar Manch Sikar, the ADGP said.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force in Rajasthan was formed in December last year to control organised crime in the state.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

2
Punjab

Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

5
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

6
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

7
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

8
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

9
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

10
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

‘Excuses...’: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

‘Excuses...’: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Says Opposition is only trying to find an excuse for their i...

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

From next week, Kejrwial will call 2 ministers for meeting a...

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

The flying squad officials conducted the search after the he...


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Punjab Government hospitals to open at 8 am from April 16

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for Goa polls

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

Sukhbir Badal posts picture of ‘patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital; lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

Three-year-old girl dies in Ludhiana as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: Ludhiana DC

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana