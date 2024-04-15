Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests 2 members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar

Jaipur, April 15
Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (ATF) has arrested two members of Rohit Godara gang in Sikar, police said on Monday.
Surendra Singh Thalod and Rajesh Zoya, alias Zoya Sarkar, worked for the gang and gave shelter to its operatives, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime) Dinesh M N said.
He said the arrest happened after a Sikar resident, Mahipal Pachar, registered a complaint alleging Zoya held him hostage and beat him up.
Zoya allegedly recorded Pachar while he was being beaten up to settle a monetary transaction and sent the video to Godara.
The ADGP said Pachar initially did not report the incident to the police out of fear. He, however, lodged a complaint later and a case was registered at the Sikar Sadar police station on April 14 following which the search for the accused started.
Both the criminals were taken into custody by the task force on Sunday and handed over to Sadar police station, Dinesh said.
He added that Surendra Singh Thalod has six criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in different police stations in the state, while Zoya faces 11 criminal cases, including murder.
Zoya calls himself the vice-president of Rashtriya Bhim Sena and president of Ambedkar Vichar Manch Sikar, the ADGP said.
The Anti-Gangster Task Force in Rajasthan was formed in December last year to control organised crime in the state.
