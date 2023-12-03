Rajasthan’s people rejected Congress, accepted BJP’s ‘suraaj’: Vasundhara Raje after win

Jaipur, December 3
As the Bharatiya Janata Party cruised to victory in Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said the state’s people have rejected the “misgovernance of Congress” and shown acceptance to BJP's ‘suraaj’.
Raje, who won the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, also said that the people have given a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve them in 2024.
According to the Election Commission’s website, the BJP leader has secured a total of 1,38,831 votes.
Raje attributed the BJP's victory in Rajasthan polls to BJP president JP Nadda’s skilled leadership and the dedication of party workers.
“This is victory of people of the state who have rejected Congress' misgovernance and accepted BJP's ‘suraaj’ (good governance). Also, this victory gives a chance to Modi ji to serve the people of the country in 2024,” Raje told reporters at her residence here.
Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.
