Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

Chandigarh, June 11
A US woman was cheated by a shopkeeper from Rajasthan, who allegedly sold her “artificial” jewellery worth Rs 300 for a whopping Rs 6 crore, according to reports.
Police said Cherish Nortez, a US citizen, bought silver jewellery with gold polish from a shop at Johri Bazaar in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
When the jewellery was displayed at an exhibition in the US in April this year, it was found to be artificial.
After this, Cherish came to India and confronted the shop owner, Gaurav Soni.
When the shop owner refuted her allegations, she filed a police complaint in Jaipur.
She also sought help from the US embassy that urged the Jaipur police to investigate the matter.
In her complaint to the police, she said she came in contact with Gaurav Soni through Instagram in 2022.
She said she paid Rs 6 crore for fake ornaments over the last two years. Police said a search is on for Gaurav and his father Rajendra Soni, who are absconding.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn
The Union government has decided to 'restructure' the NSG an...
Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected
A substation of power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola catc...
BJP tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha CM
KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are made deputy chief minist...
Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack
21-year-old Saurav Gupta was among the nine pilgrims killed ...
Indian universities allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC
The 2 admission cycles will be July-August and January-Febru...