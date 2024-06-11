Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

A US woman was cheated by a shopkeeper from Rajasthan, who allegedly sold her “artificial” jewellery worth Rs 300 for a whopping Rs 6 crore, according to reports.

Police said Cherish Nortez, a US citizen, bought silver jewellery with gold polish from a shop at Johri Bazaar in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

When the jewellery was displayed at an exhibition in the US in April this year, it was found to be artificial.

After this, Cherish came to India and confronted the shop owner, Gaurav Soni.

When the shop owner refuted her allegations, she filed a police complaint in Jaipur.

She also sought help from the US embassy that urged the Jaipur police to investigate the matter.

In her complaint to the police, she said she came in contact with Gaurav Soni through Instagram in 2022.

She said she paid Rs 6 crore for fake ornaments over the last two years. Police said a search is on for Gaurav and his father Rajendra Soni, who are absconding.

