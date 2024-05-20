Two sentenced to death by Rajasthan court for raping, burning alive minor girl

PTI

Jaipur, May 20

A POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Monday awarded death sentence to two men for raping and burning alive a 14-year-old girl in a coal furnace in August last year.

“Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court,” Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said.

The court on Saturday had convicted the two for the crime that took place in August last year.

Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court. Kishnawat said the acquittal will be challenged in the high court.

Welcoming the court's decision, the victim's mother said justice has been done and she was satisfied with the punishment.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said his government had taken immediate action against the accused and arrested them.

“At that time ADG Crime was sent to the spot and the case was taken up under the Case Officer Scheme. The charge sheet of this case was filed within about a month. Today, within about 10 months, these culprits have been sentenced,” he said.

The girl had gone missing while she had gone to graze cattle on August 2 last year.

The two men raped her and then hit her with sticks. Considering her dead, they threw her in a coal furnace.

There were a total of five furnaces in a row and one of them was being operated without being fully covered, contrary to the normal practice.

Locals spotted bracelet of the girl there following which the bones were recovered from the spot.

