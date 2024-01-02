 Violence during truckers' protest in Rajasthan’s Kekri, 3 police personnel injured : The Tribune India

  • Rajasthan
Violence during truckers' protest in Rajasthan’s Kekri, 3 police personnel injured

Police faced resistance by protesting truck drivers and locals in the Bandanwada area of Kekri district when they tried to clear the road

A truckers' protest against the Centre's new law on hit-and-run cases turned violent in the Kekri district of Rajasthan. PTI photo



PTI

Jaipur, January 2

A truckers' protest against the Centre's new law on hit-and-run cases turned violent in the Kekri district of Rajasthan where a mob burnt a police vehicle and pelted stones at security personnel, leaving three injured, police said on Tuesday.

Many truck drivers have joined the strike that has been called to press for the revocation of new provisions and are holding protests. There is also a rush on petrol pumps as people fear the stir will impede fuel supply.

Police faced resistance by protesting truck drivers and locals in the Bandanwada area of Kekri district on Monday night when they tried to clear the road.

“The police had gone to clear a traffic jam on Ajmer-Bhilwara highway when the mob pelted stones at the police, leaving three policemen injured. A vehicle of Kekri city police station was also burnt,” Circle Officer of Kekri Sanjay Singh said.

He said that additional policemen were deployed in the area and the road was cleared.

“Efforts are being made to identify those involved in the incident,” he said, adding that there is no jam today.

Satish Jain, President of Jaipur Transport Operators Association, said that nearly 80 per cent of the truck drivers have boycotted work in protest against the law.

“The truck drivers are not working and they are participating in the strike which has affected the transportation of goods. Transporters are also standing by the drivers,” Jain said.

“We demand that the government review the provisions of the law which are harsh and not practical to fulfill,” he said.

Rajendra Singh Bhati, president of the petrol pump dealers association, said that supply has been affected by nearly 20 per cent in the state due to the truckers' strike.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face a punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Limited (Roadways) Managing Director Nathmal Didel took feedback from chief managers about the routes disrupted due to highway jams and protests.

According to an official statement, Didel gave instructions to ensure the safety of passengers by continuously monitoring the operation of buses.

Executive Director (Traffic) of the corporation Anita Meena said due to jams and protests in the state, there was a delay in the bus operation in some places.

She said that the corporation is also operating buses through alternative routes as per requirement.

#Rajasthan


