Caught in the war zone

1 million children leave behind lives, friends in Ukraine

1 million children leave behind lives, friends in Ukraine

Záhony, March 9

After bombs started falling in her hometown of Kharkiv, Annamaria Maslovska left her friends, her toys, and her life in Ukraine and set off on a days-long journey with her mother toward safety in the West.

After finally crossing the Hungarian border by train along with hundreds of other Ukrainian refugees, the 10-year-old Maslovska said she had begun to worry about her friends in Kharkiv after the messages she sent to them on Viber went unanswered.

“I really miss them because I can't contact them, they just read my messages and that's all. I really worry, because I don't know where they are,” she said in clear English from inside the train station at the border town of Zahony.

Annamaria, who was raised alone by her mother, is one of more than 1 million children who have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia first invaded the country, something UNICEF spokesperson James Elder called “a dark historical first.”

That means that children represent around half of the more than 2 million people that have fled the war, an exodus that the UN refugee agency has called the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Most of those fleeing the war have entered countries on Ukraine's western border, like Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The majority have gone into Poland, where 1.33 million refugees have crossed according to the Polish Border Guard agency.

Moldova Prime Minister Natalia Gavrili?a told CNN on Sunday that one in every eight children in her country is a refugee.

In addition to children, most other refugees are women — the mothers and grandmothers of the children that are bringing them to safety — since Ukrainian men from age 18 to 60 aren't permitted to leave the country.

That policy is aimed at keeping men available to fight against Russian forces that are making deeper incursions into Ukrainian territory.

Annamaria's hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with 1.5 million inhabitants, has undergone heavy bombardment by Russian forces. Residential areas in the city near the Russian border were shelled for several days before a missile strike hit a government building in the city's central Freedom Square last week, killing at least six.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack “frank, undisguised terror.” Even though she's only 10, the precocious Annamaria, now a refugee, already knows she wants to be an actress in the United States, and is proud of speaking English at a high level.

“I want to be an actress in USA and English is a very popular language,” she said. “A big per cent of people in the world know it and it's very easy to speak it in other countries.” She and her mother, Viktoria, planned to travel on to Hungary's capital, Budapest, but didn't know where they would go after that. Annamaria said she hoped to visit Disneyland in Paris.

Once the war ends, she said, she wants to go back to Kharkiv and reconnect with her friends who have been scattered by Russia's violent invasion.

“If war stops, I really want to go home because there are my friends, there are beautiful parks, supermarkets, centers, and playgrounds behind my house,” she said. “Kharkiv, it's like a piece of your heart.” AP 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

2
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

4
Trending

Kerala balloon seller turns overnight internet sensation after getting makeover

5
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

6
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

7
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

8
Himachal

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

9
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

10
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Olena Zelenska says 'We do not know how long the war will la...

Peace on border essential: Foreign Secretary ahead of India-China talks

Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks

India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala