10 NCC cadets of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, complete flying training programme

The school’s 10 Junior NCC cadets from Class VIII have successfully completed a flying training programme at Air Force Station, Adampur. Selected by 1 Pb Air Squadron NCC, Jalandhar, these cadets demonstrated exceptional dedication and passion for aviation, earning them this prestigious opportunity. The cadets — Navneet Kaur, Apsana Khatoon, Maganjot Nijjar, Simran Deep, Vikramjit Singh, Divyansh, Sahibinder Singh, Dushant Chopra, Lovepreet Singh and Sehajpreet Singh — embarked on an unforgettable journey along with Commanding Officer Manish Sharma. During the flying training, the cadets had the opportunity to experience the breath-taking beauty of our surroundings from the skies. They were delighted to fly over their school and witness the picturesque view of its campus, adorned with lush greenery. The cadets shared their excitement, mentioning how they could see their teachers waving from the school grounds as they flew overhead. The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to the parents of these cadets for their unwavering support and encouragement, which played a vital role in their success. School Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and Principal Navdeep Vashishta congratulated the cadets on their accomplishment. CEO Mohit Shinde also remarked that the cadets expressed their desire to join the Defence forces and serve their nation.

