2 more Delhi government schools get swimming pools

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated two swimming pools at Delhi government schools and said students of state-run and private schools can register to get access from April 1.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that with the addition of these two new pools, Delhi government schools now have 24 “state-of-the-art” swimming pools.

The minister said that currently students from government schools go to learn swimming at private schools where they are charged heavily.

"But from April 1, both government school students as well as private school students will get swimming coaching for free at these pools in Delhi government schools. All Delhi students are invited to register themselves here. We have well-trained coaches at these pools to provide training to the budding swimmers," he said.

The swimming pools are located at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) Mayur Vihar and SKV Mandawali.

Sisodia claimed that government school infrastructure and facilities therein are no less than that of any international universities like Harvard and Oxford.

"The Kejriwal government is committed to provide best of the world facilities to children in Delhi government schools. These buildings are even better than some of the premier institutions of India such as IITs and IIMs," he said.

"Now that we have a free of cost facility to learn swimming, students must take out time and register for that. Students from all across Delhi, irrespective of their socioeconomic background, will have equal and free access to these pools at Delhi government schools and this is what Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh always dreamt of," he said.