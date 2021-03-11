3 students win medals in boxing championship

Three students of Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, have won medals in sub- junior boxing championship, organised at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Shimla, from May 6-8. In the 61-kg weight category, Abhay of Class X won a gold medal. He has also been selected to represent the state in a boxing championship to be held in Karnataka from May 16 onwards. In the 64-kg category, Kanishk won a silver medal, while in the 58-kg category, Aman bagged a bronze medal. School Principal Sudhanshu Sharma congratulated the promising boxers for their achievement and appreciated their hard work. He also applauded the constant guidance of their coach Shikha.

Akarshit clears NDA test

Akarshit Sharma, a Class XII student of Montessorie Cambridge School, Raja ka Bagh, has cleared the NDA exam in the first attempt. Akarshit said he was able to succeed because of his hardwork, dedication towards studies and guidance from his teachers.