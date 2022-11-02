4 pupils selected for nationals

Four players of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjhara, Nurpur, Kangra, have been selected for the National Sports Tournaments. Meena Kumari, a student of Class VIII of the school, was selected for the national-level women weightlifting tournament She won a silver medal at the state weightlifting tournament held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nalagarh, District Solan. Earlier, Rishabh Garhwal and Anshit Chiv, students of the same school, got selected for the national weightlifting tournament by winning gold medals in the state-level tournament. Diksha Thakur, a student of Class VIII, has been selected for the national basketball tournament. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar extended good wishes to coaches Anupam Sharma, Jagtar Singh and all the winners.