4-year-old boy made child constable on compassionate grounds

Katni, February 27
A 4-year-old boy was appointed as 'bal arakshak' or child constable on compassionate grounds in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, a police official said on Sunday.
Gajendra Markam, who was appointed this week, had lost his father Shyam Singh Markam, a head constable in the force, in Narsinghpur, Katni Superintendent of Police Sunil Jain told PTI.
There are some six or eight posts of 'bal arakshak' in Katni, and as per rules, Gajendra will get half the salary of a regular constable till he attains the age of 18 and completes his schooling, Katni additional superintendent of police Manoj Kedia said.
He will attend office once or twice just to get himself acquainted with police functioning while continuing to study, Kedia added.
"The Jabalpur Zone Inspector General of Police sent a proposal to Katni police to appoint Gajendra as bal arakshak here as no post was vacant in Narsinghpur. There is a provision in MP police to appoint bal arakshak on compassionate grounds”, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy
The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...
PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode
Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...
Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases
The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...