400 students participate in National Science Week

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is celebrating Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate — a National Science Week, on the topic ‘Science Communication, Popularisation and its Extension’. The theme for the fifth day was “Science and Technology Film, Theatre and Literature Festival”.

The event is being organised in association with the Ministry of Culture, GOI, and Vigyan Prasar, to mark 75th “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. This programme is organised under the state nodal agency of the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh.

The main attractions of the day were science-verse poetry and story-writing competition; Sci-Srijan- Choreography Competition; Nukkad Natak , Book Fair, Film Show, Innovation Gallery, Poster Exhibition and Science Fair.

Principal Prof Ajay Sareen said the purpose of the event is to provide a platform to students to showcase their scientific capabilities and talent. She appreciated the “Nukkad Natak” presented by students of HMV Collegiate School, HMV and Sai Dass AS Senior Sec School, Jalandhar, based on the theme of sustainable development, life of mathematician Indian Srinivasa Ramanujan and energy conservation, respectively.

Dr K Vijay Raghvan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, was the keynote speaker in the first session. More than 80 students participated in various competitions. The team of the Science Department of HMV stood first, SSM College, Dinanagar, came second, while the Maths Department of HMV stood third.

Gurleen Kaur Channa and Palak won the firs prize, Janvi secured the second place, while Ishita came third in the poetry recitation competition. Bhavya, Manu Bhardwaj and Yuraj Singh Walia stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in story-writing competition. More than 400 students from different school visited the college campus and learned various aspects of science and technology by experiential learning.