44th Founders Day celebrated at Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated its 44th Founders Day. The event was held on the school grounds and was attended by students, staff members and guests. The school organised a "Pagal Gymkhana" comprising fun activities and games such as the monkey race, crab race, skipping race, shuttle race, lemon spoon race, three leg race, sack race etc. All students participated and enjoyed the event. Later, they received prizes and had a feast. The Director of the school, Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retd), congratulated the attendees on the occasion and spoke about the vision and mission of the school and how it had evolved over the years to become one of the most sought-after institutions in the country. The event showcased the achievements and progress of the school over the past 44 years.
