52nd KVS National Pre-Subroto Cup begins

The 52nd KVS National Pre-Subroto Cup Boys U-17 was inaugurated last week on the premises of Lovely Professional University. The five-day tournament is featuring 399 participants from 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation. Former Indian football player and Arjuna Awardee Gurdev Singh Gill was the chief guest. The guest of honour was Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, Pro-Vice Chancellor, LPU. The welcome address was presented by Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh. The programme’s highlight was the march-past by students from different regions showcasing sports’ unifying power in celebrating unity amidst diversity. Students’captivating cultural performances added colour to the event. In his address, the chief guest emphasised the importance of sports in holistic development of students. He also applauded the commendable role played by KVS in nurturing young talent in the field of sports. The event concluded with a ‘vote of thanks’ by PC Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner, RO Chandigarh. Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, RO, Chandigarh, was also present on the occasion.

