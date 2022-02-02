5th week of 100-day reading campaign begins

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 2

The fifth week of 100-day reading campaign launched by the Education Department for language proficiency of students began on Tuesday.

Sanjeev Gautam, District Education Officer, Hoshiarpur, said there's been a tremendous response from students and teachers to the ''100 Day Reading Campaign'', organised under the ''Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab'' (PPPP) project.

Sukhwinder Singh, Deputy District Education Officer, said in the fifth week an activity ''Kahani Meri Jubani'' an activity will be conducted for students of pre-Primary to Class II and classes III to V. Under this activity a short story will be heard from students. Stories can be taken from student textbooks/slides/library books to prepare for this activity.

Harminder Pal Singh, District Coordinator, PPPP, said the students would be asked to read a story and explain it in their own words. This will not only give them a chance to pronounce the language correctly but will also induce confidence through self-expression of their thoughts. Students as well as their parents will be involved in this activity.