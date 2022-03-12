Parenting

6 things parents need to look out for as children go back to school

6 things parents need to look out for as children go back to school

Istock

Vagish Jha

The pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the daily lives of everyone over the past couple of years, and children, undoubtedly, are the worst-hit. The new form of online learning has impacted children in different ways. With schools reopening across various states in India, children are likely to experience a range of emotions as they enter classrooms after a long break. While some might be happy and excited, others will feel anxious or frightened. As parents, here are six things you can take care of as your child returns to school.

 1. Health and Hygiene habits

The famous saying to “Lead by Example” applies to inculcating hygiene habits amongst children too. Habits like washing hands regularly and apt use of sanitisers should be practised well at home to make it a routine for the kids. Positive reinforcements of such habits with a pat on the back or offering praise in a group of adults and children will help them follow these better. The importance of using masks and maintaining social distance should also be conveyed. Parents should never miss highlighting the important role that a child will be playing by keeping themselves and their friends and teachers healthy.

 2. Emotional stability

Previously, the beginning of the new academic year would bring some anxiousness amongst students. This year, after spending 15 to 18 months at home, their nervousness will surely be very high. Parents should keep a close eye on the behavioural aspects of the children. Signs such as lack of interest to meet friends, fatigue, anger, or lack of proper sleep and diet, indicate that the child needs extra support and more of your time to cope with the changing situation.

Parents need to be more empathetic to their children. Normalising such feelings will help them come out of the same.

 3. Friends and their behaviour

Students at this age are bound to be influenced more by their peers. It is crucial that, as parents, you know how your child’s friends are reacting to the given situation. If their friends or classmates are excited and looking forward to meeting each other at school, half the job is done already. These happy and friendly discussions will lighten any negative sentiments and will make it easier for children to cope.

 4. Academic/ Learning behaviour

Many children have struggled to continue learning during the lockdown. As they return to school, they may be fearful about facing this, especially if there is any comparison to other children. During this time, parents must prioritise their children’s well-being and adjustment to the new normal over their learning outcomes. When children feel loved and supported, they’re going to learn better. Also, there are solutions or learning apps, which have supported children with features like live classes, AI-enabled learning and many more to improve upon the learning outcomes. Parents could study together with such platforms to retain their children’s interest in studies and help them mend their studying experience.

 5. Healthy conversations / Counselling

There is no substitute for a healthy, direct, and factual conversation. Children need to know that they have full support from their parents and guardians and are trusted completely. The more you talk to your children about your experiences, the more comfortable they will be while telling you theirs. At this stage, parents must build this rapport with children to also save them from getting under negative influences.

Parents should also not hesitate to consult a counsellor. Counselling could be of any form, like career counselling to help a child understand her skills and interest and bring back focus to her academic performance. 

 6. School’s involvement and measures

School is a major stakeholder in a child’s life. Parents should proactively involve themselves in conversations with school authorities and teachers to understand what measures the school will be taking to adhere to the reopening norms. School should be informed about the child’s emotional and academic status to make it more comfortable for the kids to start their learning journey in physical schools.

Parents have also got used to having children around and might be facing some pressure and stress. While it is important to be observant about the minute changes, till a new normal is established,  parents should have patience. As parents, it is of utmost priority to take care of a child’s health first and be there to support whenever required.

 The writer is Academic Lead and Head of Teacher Training, Schoolnet & Swati Nirantare, Assistant Manager, Marketing & Communications, Schoolnet

