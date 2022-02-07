6-yr-old is a skating pro

Tribune News Service

Atharva Agarwal, a six-year-old Class II student from Billabong High International School (BHIS), Malad, brought laurels to the school by winning several medals with his prodigious performance at various skating championships.

After winning two back-to-back gold medals at the Mission Olympic National Skating Championship 2021-22 held on 16th January'2022 in Goa, he went on to win silver and gold medals at the state-level Musical Skating Championship held in (Shirdi) on 27th December 2021. Atharva has now been selected for the upcoming national-level championship to be held on 13th February'2022 in Goa.

Brimming with energy, Atharva said, "I am extremely happy to win these medals in a sport I love. I am proud to represent my school. I attribute this success to my parents, my school, and especially my coach, under whose guidance and tireless efforts, I have been able to reach this level. My school and parents have always supported me to pursue what I love and to do it wholeheartedly. Currently, my entire focus is on the upcoming championships, for which, I am undergoing rigorous training and following a disciplined schedule."