680 migratory birds of nine species spotted in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 17
A total of 680 migratory birds of nine species, including rare and endangered ones, were spotted at Patratu Dam, a popular tourist destination in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an official said.
The birds were counted in the Asian Water Bird Census, 2022, which concluded on February 12, he said.
The census was part of International Water Bird Census and was conducted by the state Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Society.
Common Foot, Red Headed Pochard, Brown Headed Hill, Bar Headed Goose and Little Cormorant were some of the species spotted at the reservoir, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents
Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...
BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve
Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming his...
At Punjab's Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give BJP five years
Lashes out at Congress, AAP for ‘spreading lies’
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
BJP takes Charanjit Channi’s controversial remark issue beyond Punjab
Channi's remark has attracted a sharp response from rivals A...