800 kids take part in Punjab Special Olympics

Ludhiana: As many as 800 children and their coaches took part in the three-day 24th Punjab State Special Olympics, organised by the District Special Olympics Association that concluded at Guru Nanak Public School ground, Sarabha Nagar on Monday. Ambuja Manovikas, Ropar bagged the overall trophy in the large school category while JSS Asha Kiran, Hoshiarpur and BPS, Amritsar secured second and third position, respectively. In the medium school group, Samarpan School, Tarn Taran, Umang Red Cross, Faridkot and Jeevan Jyoti Special School, Nabha secured the first three positions. In the small school section, Asha Special School, Ludhiana won top honours, followed by DSOA, Tarn Taran.
