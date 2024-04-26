A lesson in financial independence

Tribune News Service

Silky Bajaj

Chandigarh, April 26

The thrill of earning on one’s own is unparalleled. But most of the school and even college students in India, this experience is a far fetched one basically because there are very few avenues for them to make a fast buck in their teen years.

Taking a cue from this, three young entrepreneurs have traversed an extra mile to enable young school and college students earn money through paid internships offered by their start up.

“In a country like India, where children are fully dependent on their parents, TechCurators wants to make an environment where children become financially independent, at least for their basic needs,” Harneet, one of the founders said.

Word of advice Harneet said, “We value talent and skills. Follow your dreams with passion, believe in yourself, strive for excellence and do not hesitate to take calculated risks. As entrepreneurs of the future, focus on a people-centric approach, coordinated teamwork and a strong value system.”

The start-up, which has presence across the US, India and Dubai, trains and upskills about 500 youth at zero cost and provides them opportunities every year through their ‘Learn and Earn’ and ‘Intern to Hire’programmes. TechCurators empowers 500+ organisations globally to get the right content in all forms (text, audio, video, animated, AR-VR enabled). Their educational technologies and custom-learning and assessment solutions are used by around 500+ universities, publishers and E-learning organisations across the United States.

An inspirational journey

It takes immense courage to put an end to what is called a financially stable life and pursue your real calling. The same happened with three ambitious minds — two alumni from the IIT, Delhi, and one from Delhi University — who were united by a desire to make a difference.

Their start-up was not born in a traditional garage. TechCurators, the brainchild of Harneet Singh, Kshitij Goel and Nandini Marwah, is one such start-up that has carved its niche in education and recruitment space. “I always wanted to be an entrepreneur. After graduating from the IIT, Delhi, I got a job at Flipkart. But I wasn’t really impressed. Not just me, Kshitij and Nandini were of the same view and then lockdown happened. I would call it a blessing in disguise,” shares Harneet.

Initially, the founders began their journey as a group of freelancers, providing assessments solutions in technical domains & for JEE preparation. The breakthrough came when an HR consulting firm, valued at a whopping $60 billion, approached them with a custom content development need. This unexpected opportunity proved pivotal, acting as the spark that ignited their entrepreneurial journey and the birth of TechCurators that now has a turnover of Rs 100 crore in just five years of its inception.

The 9-5 job system was troubling them, so they took a step back and re-evaluated what their dreams meant to them.

Achievements

From rejecting an acquisition offer of 19 crore in its ninth month of operation to creating a company of 100-crore plus, TechCurators is currently empowering more than 5,000 persons in tier- 3, 4 cities and villages of India.

Mission

Tackling a wide range of sectors, including education, e-learning, assessment, HR technology, cybersecurity, cloud development, and generative AI. The company is committed to creating a well-rounded group that caters to the evolving needs of the modern world.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.