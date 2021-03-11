A session on hand hygiene

In order to promote hand hygiene among students of KG, a hand-wash activity was organised at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh. The aim was to make children aware that washing hands properly would help in preventing the spread of infection. Hand-washing instructions and a live demo was given by the class teachers.
