A true patriot

Patriotism in Hindi translates to deshbhakti, which means devotion for the country. Devotion further means surrendering yourself to the ‘divine’ without any expectations and here the ‘divine’ is our beloved motherland. Anyone giving their action, emotion and intellect with 100 per cent dedication, honesty and commitment for the motherland is a patriot.

‘Stronger the citizens, stronger the nation’, is the thought that comes to my mind when I ponder upon how India was, is and will be making a paramount impression globally. The former India had umpteen flag wavers like Mahatma Gandhi with his principals of non-violence and truthfulness that played a crucial role in the Indian independence, Subhas Chandra Bose who established a powerful army against assailants, Lala Lajpat Rai in his field set up a press and wrote about the independence in the newspapers. All this suggests that the freedom fighters justified the statement ‘freedom comes with a price tag of patriotism’.

The present day India also has numerous people like the bureaucrats working for the nation’s progress, the artistes and the sportspersons who represent the country, including its magnificent culture and honour the nation, our righteous doctors who treat their patients without any greeed and surrendering their day in treating the unwell, are a few resolute patriots who have played a quintessential role in helping India achieve the place its holding now.

The future generation will be carrying this unwavering legacy in the subsequent India in fields like technology, AI and designing. Many successful missions to space will be carried out by our scientists and astronauts. A nation is a big framework where every individual has a direct or indirect contribution in running this framework with patriotism at their core of heart. With jobs ranging from a street sweeper committed to his assigned task, a farmer who is concerned about his nation's need for good crops, a soldier leaving his family behind and wearing uniform to guard the borders in order to shield the nation, housewife raising her children with moral and ethics, a student paying attention to his studies, a peon aligning the tasks for other's ease, a journalist covering the news and a truck driver transporting goods (among others) are true patriots who are doing their job so that the entire framework runs smoothly.

In long and short of, a person putting his or her heart and soul in performing a gratifying activity to its core for the motherland is a true patriot.

Parisha Khatri, class viii, sacred heart convent school, chandigarh