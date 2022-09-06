A warm welcome accorded to freshers

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised fresher's welcome party 'Pratibhanjali 2K22'. The purpose of the event was to make every fresher feel like an integral part of the Bhavan family and be ready to take on the challenges of the year ahead. Students entertained the audience with their mesmerising performance. Students of Class XI presented performances such as dance, poetry and music. From performing raps to magic shows to solving Rubik's cubes within seconds, the students proved that there is no field where they can't succeed. After a special performance by the Class XII students to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, the much-awaited results for the competition were announced. The participants were evaluated in accordance to their performance. The event was judged by Sonia Pabby and Shivani Sachdeva. Aadi and Moulika were crowned as 'Mr Fresher and ' Ms Fresher', respectively. Ishita won 'Ms Dazzling Smile' and Dhruv was awarded with 'Mr Winsome Smile'. Srishti received 'Ms Impressive Talent 'and Jayant was awarded 'Impressive Talent'. Principal Gulshan Kaur presented thought provoking ideas and inspired students. She blessed the students and motivated them to achieve great heights.