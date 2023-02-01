Aadvik Goel excels in English Olympiad

Aadvik Goel, a student of Class I of The Indian Heights International School, Cheeka, has secured 8th rank in the International English Olympiad (IEO) 2022-23 conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), in collaboration with the British Council. IEO is an English language and grammar competition for students of Class 1 to XII. It is attended by students from across India and abroad. The content of the tests is designed to focus on communication and use of English language, rather than rote learning and correct grammar only. Besides English, Aadvik Goel also proved his mettle in other Olympiads in mathematics.
