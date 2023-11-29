Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, commemorates World Television Day

The school commemorated World Television Day to acknowledge the growing significance of TV in this rapidly changing world. Children were shown the journey and significance of this wonderful box through different activities which helped the students in gaining knowledge about the future technology too. Afterwards, the teachers also showed a video explaining the good and bad impact of watching television. They encouraged the children to promote the use of television in a healthy way.
