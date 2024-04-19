Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, holds ‘havan’ ceremony

A ‘havan’ ceremony was organised on the school premises for all the students to mark the inauguration of the new academic session 2024-25 and to seek the blessings of the Almighty. The Principal along with entire teaching staff and students marked their presence as ‘aahutis’ were offered in the ‘havan kund’ and chanting of sacred mantras created the ambiance of spirituality all over the venue. The goal of the day was to help the students adapt to their new academic environment and to foster a sense of belongingness for the school. It was a fun-filled day where the children got the opportunity to interact and socialise with their peers while indulging in some physical activities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.