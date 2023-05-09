Aanchal International School, Sector-41, Chandigarh

The school organised a "HawanPujan" in whichstudents and teachers participated. 'Aahutis' were put in the hawan kunds while chanting mantras. Hymns were sung by the school choir. All prayed to God for the smooth functioning of the school in the new academic session. The Chairman, Dr Rajesh Rudhra, explained the significance of the hawan ceremony, mantras and ahutis. The Director, Dr Shivangi Rudhra Bir, and the Administrator, Rahul Bir, congratulated the students and emphasised on the importance of following traditions. Counsellor Sardar Hardeep Singh of Sector-41 D, President of the Trust Dr Shabad Rudhra, General Secretary of the Trust. Usha Rudhra, Dr Vijayata, Ravi Kalra, Sandeep Kakkar and Samita Kakkar Directors - Sri Ram School, Karnal , Dr Ashish Chaudhry and Dr Shweta from Chandigarh, Sumit & Anamika, Directors - St Paul School, Mohali, Principals of chain of Green Land Schools, Ludhiana, Baldeep Pandher, Vinita Sanan, Dr Jyoti Pujara, Ritu Malhotra, Geetika and Bir family from Amritsar, Administrator David Messy and Principal Poonam Ahuja from St Paul's School, Mohali, were the special dignitaries present on the occasion.