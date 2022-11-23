Aanchal International School, Sector 41-D, Chandigarh

‘XPRESSIONS 2022’ – The annual function of the school was held at Tagore Theatre. The programme started with ‘Vandana’, a vibrant classical dance performance where children invoked God’s blessings. Then came children from primary classes tapping their feet to welcome the audience by enthusiastically singing and dancing to a sequence of western songs. The highlight of the event was the string of western dances, which included the song, “Believer by Imagine Dragon”. Students enthralled the audience by presenting the famous English skit, ‘The Merchant of Venice’, written by William Shakespeare. The whole ambience was resonating with excitement when the rainbow of cultural programme unfolded through blends of music, rhythm and dance. The programme rose to crescendo with the finale of the
show, the foot-tapping enthusiastic folklore of “Punjab da Bhangra”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today
A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...
Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother
Accused Keshav has been arrested