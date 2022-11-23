Aanchal International School, Sector 41-D, Chandigarh

‘XPRESSIONS 2022’ – The annual function of the school was held at Tagore Theatre. The programme started with ‘Vandana’, a vibrant classical dance performance where children invoked God’s blessings. Then came children from primary classes tapping their feet to welcome the audience by enthusiastically singing and dancing to a sequence of western songs. The highlight of the event was the string of western dances, which included the song, “Believer by Imagine Dragon”. Students enthralled the audience by presenting the famous English skit, ‘The Merchant of Venice’, written by William Shakespeare. The whole ambience was resonating with excitement when the rainbow of cultural programme unfolded through blends of music, rhythm and dance. The programme rose to crescendo with the finale of the

show, the foot-tapping enthusiastic folklore of “Punjab da Bhangra”.