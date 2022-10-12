Aanchal Int'l School, Chandigarh

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, conducted a Science Experiment Competition to cultivate scientific temperament and attitude among the children. The objective was to nurture students' intellectual ability, critical thinking skills and to boost their confidence. The competition was well received by the children. They performed various science experiments based on different concepts such as miscible and immiscible liquids, properties of air, acids & bases etc. The children showcased their creative skills and it turned out to be an amazing experience for them.