AAR Jain Model Sen Sec School, Derabassi

The school organised sports day. The chief guests were members of the school management. They were welcomed with a ‘Tilak’ ceremony. Management president Prince Jain and members Tarsem Jain and others unfurled the flag during the flag hoisting ceremony. ‘Navkar Mantra’ was chanted by all students and dignitaries. A march past by sportspersons of the school marked the commencement of the event. It was followed by the release of colourful balloons, declaring the sports meet open by the management members and principal. Students presented a melodious welcome song. They participated in the final round of various races. The surprise event comprised of a pleasant game for management members. Principal Dr Rohne Mirchndani along with management members awarded the winners for their outstanding performance in sports with medals, trophies and certificates.