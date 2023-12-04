AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi

The school won the first runners-up trophy and students won eight gold, nine silver, and 18 bronze medals in the fourth Open National Taekwondo Championship of boys and girls held in Hallmark Public School, Panchkula, by the Defence Taekwondo Club. School Chairman Tarsem Jain and president Prince Jain appreciated and congratulated the whole team. Principal Dr Rohne Mirchndani applauded the students and their coach. Akshay Kumar for their commendable effort and wished them good luck for their future endeavors.

#Dera Bassi #Panchkula