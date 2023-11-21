AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Derabassi

Diwali was celebrated in the school. The day was marked by the message of “Green Diwali Clean Diwali”. Decorated with lights and vibrant hues, the auditorium had an ambience of joy and happiness. The day started with lamp lightning and Navkar Mantra Then teachers presented a play on Jainism. Teachers showcased the spirit of Diwali through a play on “Ramayana”. The school’s management members Prince Jain, Tarsem Jain and Rajesh Jain distributed sweets and gifts to the school’s staff members. Principal Dr Rohne Mirchndani thanked all the guests and gave Diwali wishes to all.

